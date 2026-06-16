KTSP kicks off summer football frenzy with free World Cup screenings

From free World Cup screenings and flowing drinks to early-morning brunch deals and merchandise discounts, Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP) is pulling out all the stops with its "Summer Football VIVA" campaign to transform its mall into a vibrant, fan-packed football festival.

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Running from June 12 to August 7, the six-week festival will broadcast over 30 World Cup matches live in partnership with Now TV.

Football fans can enjoy thrilling matches on a mega TV screen at the Atrium of Kai Tak Mall 2, with an extra energy boost of free Coca-Cola giveaways distributed on select dates from June 12 to July 20.

AC Milan academy lands at KTSP

Adding to the excitement, young football fans have a new pilgrimage site to explore as the AC Milan Academy Hong Kong officially arrives at the park.

As part of a wide array of football-themed activities running from June 13 to 28, the academy is rolling out free children's football experience classes for "Friends of KTSP" members on a first-come, first-served basis.

Early breakfast lineup and match-day deals

To cater to early kick-offs in this year’s World Cup, several restaurants will open from 7am offering a robust brunch lineup.

Dedicated fans wearing their favorite team's jerseys can also enjoy exclusive match-day dining perks.

These include buy-one-get-one-free beers, themed drinks inspired by the World Cup trophy, and up to 15 percent discounts or free side dishes at participating dining outlets across Kai Tak Mall.

Gear up with exclusive merchandise

To push the football fever to new heights, pop-up stores from major brands—including Adidas, FanTown, Decathlon, Nike, and Puma—will offer fans everything they need from official jerseys to performance accessories.

Highly anticipated products will be available for purchase, including the official FIFA World Cup 2026 match ball and the new football simulation game, eFootball Kick-Off! for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Coinciding with the celebration of the HKSAR's 29th Anniversary on July 1, visitors can also enjoy special shopping rewards and a "Bonus Offer" during the first two weeks of July.

For instance, "Friends of KTSP" members can redeem rewards worth up to HK$400 by scanning designated QR codes in malls for limited shopping coupons at designated merchants.

Additionally, customers who spend HK$100 or more at Kai Tak Sports Park merchants can enjoy up to five hours of free parking at the Stadium Carpark between 8am and 1pm, from June 12 to July 20

Top-tier giant incoming

Sustaining the sports frenzy, six world-class clubs from the English Premier League, Italian Serie A, and German Bundesliga will head to the Kai Tak Main Stadium in August.

Tickets are already on sale for both the Hong Kong Football Festival (HKFF) 2026 and the highly anticipated Audi Football Summit 2026, which features a blockbuster clash between FC Bayern Munich and Aston Villa.