Dear You moves beyond language and to Thailand | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

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A low-budget Chinese film that few expected to travel has become a surprise hit in China and is now eagerly awaited in Thailand. Dear You has grossed over one billion yuan (HK$1.15 billion) at the Chinese box office, topped the daily chart for 11 consecutive days, and earned a 9.1 out of 10 on Douban – a leading Chinese cultural ratings platform.
The film is in the Teochew dialect, features mostly unknown actors, and was produced on a shoestring budget of around 14 million yuan. Despite opening on April 30 with only 3.6 per cent of nationwide cinema screens, it grew through word of mouth into a national phenomenon, now accounting for nearly half of all cinema screenings in China.
Its story traces migration to Southeast Asia. The film follows a man from Chaoshan who moves to Thailand in the 1940s and maintains a bond with his wife back home through letters and remittances known as qiaopi.
A grandson later discovers these letters, reconstructing half a century of family history, love, and migration. For many Thai-Chinese and Teochew families in Southeast Asia, qiaopi is an integral part of their heritage, making the film feel poignant and personal.
The letters anchor a story many families recognize as their own.
Clips of Dear You have already circulated widely on Thai social media. It was reported at the Cannes Film Festival in mid-May that overseas distribution talks are underway.
Director Lan Hongchun has said the team is doing everything possible to bring the film to global screens.
Clearly, authenticity resonates deeply with audiences. Dear You achieved this by telling an intimate family story in the Teochew dialect, performed by largely unknown actors, and still moving millions.
The film may be one of the rare works that bridges regional dialects, family memory, and modern Thailand in a way that resonates beyond borders.
Whether it arrives in cinemas or on streaming services in Hong Kong, Dear You is already regarded as a turning point – a sign that low-budget, dialect-driven films can reach far beyond their expected audience.
Bernard Charnwut Chan is the chairman of the West Kowloon Cultural District