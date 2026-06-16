logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US-Iran deal to be signed in Switzerland on Friday: Bern

WORLD
23 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A US-Iran deal aimed at ending the Middle East war will be signed at Switzerland's mountainside Burgenstock resort on Friday, the Swiss foreign ministry said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Tehran and Washington announced Sunday they had agreed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict, which broke out on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes on Iran and engulfed the Middle East.

"At this stage, the signing is scheduled for Friday, June 19, at Burgenstock," Switzerland's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The uber-plush resort, perched high above Lake Lucerne in central Switzerland, is difficult to access, with water on three sides, and therefore easily secured.

The location, the ministry said, "was proposed by the Pakistani and Qatari mediators, as well as by the US and Iran".
"Switzerland is acting as a facilitator in this process, creating the practical and diplomatic conditions necessary for this meeting to take place on Swiss territory."

The deal follows weeks of fraught negotiations and threats of renewed hostilities.

According to a senior US official, the framework agreement has already been signed electronically by US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Iran's deputy foreign minister, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Islamic republic's top negotiator.

The text of the agreement has not been made public, leaving room for doubt over what specifically was agreed in the arduous negotiations to end the conflict.

The sides disagreed bitterly on terms around Iran's nuclear programme, sanctions and the Strait of Hormuz.
But Vance told CNN it was "about a page and a half, so it is a very general document".

AFP

Iran WarTrumpSwitzerland

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Swiss cultural events to light up HK with music and literature
ARTS & CULTURE
4 hours ago
Singapore. AFP
Singapore, Hong Kong, Switzerland among most attractive places for mobile wealth: report
FINANCE
7 hours ago
California Governor Gavin Newsom steps on stage to give remarks at the Center for American Progress Ideas Conference at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 19, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon
Newsom accuses Trump of directing politically motivated investigation
WORLD
17 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump says Hormuz to reopen Friday under US-Iran deal
WORLD
20 hours ago
G7 leaders meet in France with Trump tariff threat looming
WORLD
16-06-2026 01:46 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump says Iran deal is 'all signed', text to be released soon
WORLD
16-06-2026 01:27 HKT
A drone view shows vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 15, 2026. (Reuters)
Trump says ships carrying oil are moving out of Strait of Hormuz
WORLD
15-06-2026 21:43 HKT
File Photo
Trump threatens 100pc tariff on French wine over tech tax as G7 meets, NY Post reports
WORLD
15-06-2026 15:14 HKT
Demonstrators dressed up with caricature "big heads" representing the G7 heads of state France's President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump, pose during a happening organised by the NGO OXFAM, in Publier, eastern France on June 14, 2026. (AFP)
France hosts G7 dominated by Trump, Iran
WORLD
15-06-2026 13:16 HKT
Fireworks shoot into the air over UFC Freedom 250 as America's mixed martial artist Justin Gaethje walks out of the White House for a lightweight title bout against Georgia-Spain's mixed martial artist Ilia Topuria on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2026. (AFP)
Trump celebrates 80th birthday with cage fight, Iran deal
WORLD
15-06-2026 12:56 HKT
Ocean Park crowds revive memories of its busiest days
NEWS
15-06-2026 14:27 HKT
Pakistani police mistakenly shoot Australian family, killing nine-year-old girl
WORLD
16-06-2026 04:22 HKT
55 years on, Michelle Yim’s charm still lights up the stage, drawing a star-studded crowd
ENTERTAINMENT
14-06-2026 16:50 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.