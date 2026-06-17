Tehran can immediately sell oil upon signing US-Iran deal, US official says

The U.S. will allow Iran to immediately begin selling oil and fuel under the memorandum of understanding the two sides reached to end the war, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday.

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The provision for waiving sanctions on ​Iranian oil sales takes effect once the agreement is signed this week and also covers services ​including banking, transportation and insurance to facilitate the sales, the source said.

The U.S. official ⁠said the agreement has conditions.

“This is a performance-based agreement," the person said on condition of anonymity. "Iran can ​only access any benefits of the MOU if they abide by all of the points they agreed to – ​including no nuclear weapon, neutralizing its enriched material, and not interfering with the free flow of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.”

The administration of President Donald Trump re-imposed sanctions on the OPEC member in 2018 over Tehran's nuclear program and support ​of militant groups across the Middle East. Iran has always said its nuclear program is for civilian ​purposes.

Brett Erickson, a sanctions expert and managing principal at Obsidian Risk Advisors, called the move a "multibillion-dollar concession to Iran."

"After months ‌of blockade ⁠pressures, Washington has chosen to provide Tehran with an irreversible financial benefit," Erickson said.

The U.S. military blockaded Iranian oil from coming out of the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas normally flows. Iran effectively shut the strait after the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran ​on February 28.

Erickson said ​Iran has more than ⁠100 million barrels of oil in storage and on tankers that could be easily sold, with more than 60 million barrels of that outside the U.S. blockade. ​The world uses about 100 million barrels of oil a day.

A senior Iranian ​official told Reuters ⁠on Sunday that the final draft of the memorandum of understanding with the U.S. waives oil sanctions on Iran for a specific period, allowing Tehran to sell oil and receive revenue. Following a final agreement, all U.S. and ⁠U.N. sanctions ​on Iran would be lifted according to an agreed timetable, ​the draft said.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the deal would immediately allow Iran to sell oil following its signing.

Reuters