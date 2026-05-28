(Video) 2 passengers thrown from taxi and killed in Tsing Sha Highway crash

Two taxi passengers were killed after being thrown from the vehicle in a crash on Tsing Sha Highway on Tuesday night, police said.

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The incident occurred around 10pm when a light goods vehicle and a taxi were traveling eastbound along the highway towards Kowloon. Near Hoi Lai Estate, the light goods vehicle reportedly lost control on the wet road, veered into the taxi's lane and collided with it. The taxi then crashed into a roadside railing, flipped over at least six times before landing, while the light goods vehicle also overturned.

A male and a female passenger were thrown from the taxi and died at the scene. The taxi driver was injured and taken to hospital, while the light goods vehicle driver was unhurt and taken by police for further investigation.

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Online footage showed the light goods vehicle skidding at a bend before the crash. Debris, including a suitcase, was scattered across the road. The taxi was severely damaged with a crushed roof.

The Transport Department said some lanes on Tsing Sha Highway (towards Tsim Sha Tsui) near Hoi Lai Estate are closed, causing heavy traffic.

Taxi company Big Boss Taxi expressed deep condolences to the victims' families and said it would fully cooperate with police by providing all relevant driving records and evidence.