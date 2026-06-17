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NEWS

Signal fault near Lo Wu station disrupts East Rail Line services

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A signalling equipment fault near Lo Wu station disrupted East Rail Line services on Wednesday morning, the Transport Department said.

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The department announced at 6.16am that it had been notified by MTR Corporation of the fault, which was affecting train services on the line. MTR is handling the incident and will provide updates through various channels.

Lo Wu station signal fault East Rail Line

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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