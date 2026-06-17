Signal fault near Lo Wu station disrupts East Rail Line services

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A signalling equipment fault near Lo Wu station disrupted East Rail Line services on Wednesday morning, the Transport Department said.
The department announced at 6.16am that it had been notified by MTR Corporation of the fault, which was affecting train services on the line. MTR is handling the incident and will provide updates through various channels.