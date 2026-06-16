HKUST campuses partner for cross-city digital art exhibition blending AI and mixed reality

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and its Guangzhou campus will launch a cross-city digital art exhibition featuring over 50 artworks that blend Mixed Reality (MR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) starting on Wednesday.

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Presented in partnership with the university's Center for Metaverse and Computational Creativity, the "Surreality" exhibition will debut at the Guangzhou campus tomorrow and run through July 31, before returning to Hong Kong for a public showcase.

HKUST president Nancy Ip Yuk-yu noted that China’s 15th Five-Year Plan explicitly supported Hong Kong in developing its status as an international center for cultural and art exchanges between the country and the rest of the world.

She described the exhibition as a significant milestone in the university’s ongoing mission to promote the cross-disciplinary integration of technology and the humanities.

Ip added that HKUST will continue to build international platforms for artistic exchange, align with the cultural development plans of both the nation and Hong Kong, and nurture interdisciplinary creative talents.

Meanwhile, HKUST (Guangzhou) president Lionel Ni Ming-Shuan stated that the exhibition utilizes digital technology to connect the campuses in Guangzhou and Hong Kong.

He added that the initiative explores innovative models of education while driving the development of the cultural and creative industries within the Greater Bay Area.