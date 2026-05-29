Night Recap - May 29, 2026

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CUHK Medical Centre proposes early repayment of $4.03b govt loan

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The Health Bureau announced on Friday that the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Medical Centre has formally proposed to fully repay its HK$4.033 billion government loan ahead of schedule.

Survivor recounts tragic Japan alpine blizzard that claimed partner's life

A 30-year-old Hong Kong mountaineer has opened up about a tragic expedition in Japan’s Northern Alps earlier this month that claimed the life of his 22-year-old companion.

14-year-old arrested after blade found on Citybus seat following onboard dispute

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a box cutter blade was found protruding from a seat on a Citybus upper deck following an argument with a schoolmate, police said.

Former HKFC defender Brian Fok jailed for 17 months over match-fixing and betting scandal

Three men, including two professional footballers and a betting intermediary, were handed immediate prison sentences at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Friday for their roles in a match-fixing and illegal gambling conspiracy.

Extreme heat grips Hong Kong as temperatures hit 34 degrees

Hong Kong was hit by extreme heat on Friday (May 29), with temperatures reaching around 34 degrees in many areas at midday, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

Business Today

Standard Chartered issues US$1 billion contingent convertible securities

Standard Chartered (2888) announced on Friday to issue US$1 billion (HK$7.8 billion) in fixed-rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities on June 8.

Foxconn has 'immense confidence' in growth momentum due to AI, chairman says

Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, has “immense confidence” in its growth momentum because of soaring AI demand, Chairman Young Liu said on Friday.

Anthropic's valuation surges to US$965 billion, surpassing OpenAI

Anthropic said on Thursday it has raised US$65 billion (HK$507 billion) at a post-money valuation of US$965 billion, as it seeks to bolster computing capacity to meet growing demand for its chatbot Claude and scale its products.

Hong Kong to allow stamp duty payment in yuan for dual-counter stocks

The government published in the Gazette on Friday that the Stamp Duty (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2026 will provide for the calculation and payment of stamp duty arising from transactions of dual-counter stocks conducted at the yuan counter in yuan.

World/China

Why Malaysia's Anwar is considering a snap election

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said he would consider calling for snap polls if tensions within his ruling alliance got worse.

UN says protecting children online an 'urgent priority'

Making the digital world safe for children is an urgent priority, the United Nations said Friday, adding that those those responsible for online harm must be held to account.



North Korea 'not keen' on engaging with US, South: Singapore FM

North Korea does not seem keen on diplomacy with Washington and Seoul, instead choosing to strengthen self-reliance and military deterrence, Singapore's foreign minister has said after a rare trip to the politically isolated nation.

SpaceX lowers IPO valuation target to US$1.8 trillion, Bloomberg reports

SpaceX is planning to lower its market valuation from US$2 trillion (HK$15.6 trillion) to US$1.8 trillion from its initial public offering, Bloomberg reported.