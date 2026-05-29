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John Lee listens to LegCo proposals for city's first strategic five-year blueprint

NEWS
4 mins ago
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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu received a comprehensive briefing on Friday from Legislative Council members regarding their research and public feedback for the formulation of Hong Kong’s first-ever local five-year development plan. 

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Utilizing a newly established collaborative mechanism between the government and the legislature, lawmakers compiled a strategic report and compendium to assist the administration under the city's executive-led governance system. 

This forward-looking document is designed to provide clear directions for Hong Kong's economic and social trajectory over the next five years while seamlessly aligning with the significant opportunities presented by the National 15th Five-Year Plan.

A new model for legislative collaboration

During the meeting at the Chief Executive's Office, Lee expressed deep gratitude to the lawmakers for their proactive efforts, noting his encouragement at seeing the executive and legislative branches working in such a complementary manner to build the city's future.

LegCo President Starry Lee, alongside key committee and subcommittee leaders, described the joint research mechanism as a groundbreaking innovation that strengthens positive interactions between both branches of government. 

Lawmakers pledged to continue supporting the administration to finalize the plan swiftly, aiming to cultivate a new paradigm for efficient city governance.

Strategic alignment with national growth

The upcoming local five-year plan serves as a high-level guiding framework to secure Hong Kong's long-term prosperity. It will focus heavily on laying a solid foundation for growth through strategic developmental projects, reinforcing traditional economic strengths, and actively exploring new avenues for expansion. 

Furthermore, the strategy intends to maximize the city's unique advantages under the "one country, two systems" framework, leveraging strong backing from the mainland alongside deep international connections to broaden global development opportunities while integrating deeper into national development strategies.

Public input to shape final blueprint

The groundwork for the report was finalized earlier in the day during the fourth meeting of LegCo’s dedicated subcommittee, an event also attended by Acting Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Clement Woo.

Lawmakers summarized their thematic research and community feedback to prepare the documents handed over to the Chief Executive. 

To ensure the final blueprint reflects the broader community's aspirations, the government announced that it will launch a comprehensive public consultation on Hong Kong’s first five-year plan within the current quarter.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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