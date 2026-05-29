Former HKFC defender Brian Fok jailed for 17 months over match-fixing and betting scandal

Three men, including two professional footballers and a betting intermediary, were handed immediate prison sentences at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Friday for their roles in a match-fixing and illegal gambling conspiracy.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Magistrate Peter Yu Chun-cheung strongly condemned the defendants, stating that their actions severely tarnished the integrity of local football and shattered public trust in the sport.

Declaring immediate imprisonment as the only appropriate sentencing option, Magistrate Yu sentenced former Hong Kong Football Club (HKFC) defender Brian Fok Bun-yan to 17 months in jail.

Local betting agent Waheed Mohammad and Brazilian defender Luciano Silva da Silva were each sentenced to 14 months and 4 weeks. Fok’s application for bail pending appeal was denied.

Defense pleads for suspended sentences

During mitigation, defense counsel Simon So, representing Fok, highlighted that background reports showed the 29-year-old only admitted to illegal gambling and maintained he did not intend to manipulate match outcomes.

The defense noted Fok’s clean criminal record, his past contributions to society and youth football, and the immense psychological pressure he endured during the three-year wait for trial, urging the court to consider a suspended sentence.

Counsel for Mohammad argued that his client played a minor role as he was not a footballer and could not directly influence the matches, adding that Mohammad acted under Fok's invitation and gained minimal financial profit.

Similarly, the legal representative for 36-year-old Central & Western District R&SA defender Luciano Silva da Silva pleaded for leniency, explaining that the veteran player had been jobless for over two years due to the case.

The defense added that the prolonged separation from his family in Brazil had caused severe emotional distress and anxiety for his two daughters, and noted that Luciano simply wished to return home to rebuild his life.

Court rejects delay claims, cites severe harm to Sport

Magistrate Yu rejected the defense's appeals for suspended sentences, emphasizing that manipulating match statistics—such as goals and corner kicks—for gambling profits is a grave offense against society.

He stated that the sustainable growth of football relies heavily on honesty, public confidence, and commercial sponsorship, all of which were undermined by the defendants' greed.

Addressing claims of prosecution delays, the magistrate clarified that the complex nature of the investigation—which required reviewing extensive match footage, examining communication logs, and consulting overseas experts—meant the timeline was justified.

However, acknowledging that the defendants had clean records and had faced a long wait from arrest to trial, the court granted a slight sentence reduction.

The original four defendants in the case included goalkeeper To Chun-kiu, who was previously acquitted of his single charge of conspiracy to cheat at gambling.