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NEWS

Hiker found dead after two-day search on Lantau Island

NEWS
16 mins ago
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A 51-year-old man was found dead on Friday (May 29) after going missing during a hike on Lantau Island two days earlier.

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The man set out alone on the eighth section of the Lantau Trail near Keung Shan Road on Wednesday morning (May 27) and failed to return home.

His wife reported him missing after he could not be reached, prompting a search operation.

Rescue teams resumed searches on Friday in the Keung Shan Road and Kau Ling Chung area. The man was later located at around 1.33pm on a hillside along Keung Shan Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man had no known chronic illness or financial problems. He was last seen at a shopping center in Fu Tung Estate, Tung Chung, before the hike.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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