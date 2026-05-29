Tuen Mun school principal resigns over foul-mouthed tirade in Singapore, apologises in tears

Lee Cheuk-hing, principal of the San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun, submitted his resignation to the school board on Thursday after a video emerged of him swearing during a trip to Singapore.

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In his first public apology, Lee appeared in a video crying, bowing and wiping away tears. "As a principal, I should lead by example and remain calm and restrained under any circumstances," he said. "Unfortunately, I failed to do so. I am truly sorry."

Lee said he had submitted his resignation letter and stepped down from his district roles. He will cooperate fully with the Education Bureau and the school board's investigation.

He urged students not to follow his example, saying: "Learn from my mistake. Don't say things in the heat of the moment that you will regret later."

He also apologised to the people of Hong Kong and to various sectors in Singapore.

The school board said it would meet soon to discuss whether to accept the resignation. The Home Affairs Department confirmed it had received Lee's resignation as a member of the Tuen Mun Northwest sub-committee and as a member of the Tuen Mun San King care team.