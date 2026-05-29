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NEWS

Drunk tourist punches taxi windscreen in Tsim Sha Tsui, pays $1,000 compensation

NEWS
48 mins ago
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A taxi windscreen was smashed in Tsim Sha Tsui in the early hours of Friday (May 29) after a drunken foreign passenger allegedly punched it during a ride from Central.

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Police said two male tourists from the United Arab Emirates boarded a taxi on Wyndham Street, Central, at around 4am and requested to be taken to a hotel on Canton Road in Tsim Sha Tsui. The pair later asked the driver to stop at a Turkish restaurant on Hart Avenue for food.

While one of the passengers went to buy food, the other, who remained in the front seat, allegedly became intoxicated and suddenly punched the taxi’s front windscreen without warning, shattering it and leaving a spider-web crack pattern.

The driver called police after the incident. The front-seat passenger then left the taxi and boarded another cab. The second passenger reportedly paid a HK$200 fare and said he was not familiar with his companion.

Police later located the suspect in another taxi nearby. Officers said the man was heavily intoxicated at the time and was taken to a police vehicle to calm down.

He later admitted responsibility for the damage and agreed to compensate the driver. After the assessment, he paid HK$1,000 in cash on the spot, and the matter was settled with no further complaint from the driver.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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