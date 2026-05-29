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NEWS

14-year-old arrested after blade found on Citybus seat following onboard dispute

NEWS
26 mins ago
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A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a box cutter blade was found protruding from a seat on a Citybus upper deck following an argument with a schoolmate, police said.

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The incident occurred on Wednesday (May 27) on Citybus route 37A, when a passenger discovered a cutting tool placed in the gap between seats, with about one centimeter of the blade exposed. The passenger alerted police, who later recovered a 13-centimetre box cutter from the bus. No injuries were reported.

Police said preliminary investigations showed the teenager boarded the bus in southern Hong Kong Island with a classmate before becoming involved in a dispute over a trivial matter. During the argument, he allegedly brandished the blade towards the other student before leaving it in the seat gap and disembarking in Wan Chai.

Following a review of closed-circuit television footage, officers from the Wan Chai District Crime Squad identified and arrested the suspect in Aberdeen on Thursday afternoon (May 28).

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and wounding with intent, and has been released on bail pending further investigation.

Police said there was no evidence of gang involvement, describing the case as an isolated incident. They also reminded public transport users to act responsibly and avoid behavior that could endanger others.

Authorities warned that offences involving the use or intent to use weapons on public transport carry serious penalties under Hong Kong law.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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