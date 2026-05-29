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NEWS

Design Gallery takes Hong Kong creativity on the road for HKTDC anniversary

NEWS
1 hour ago
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HKTDC’s flagship retail platform Design Gallery launches the “Design Gallery on the Move” campaign, showcasing Hong Kong original brands and design products. Professor Frederick Ma, HKTDC Chairman, and Sophia Chong, HKTDC Executive Director, group photo with brand representatives at the launch ceremony.
HKTDC’s flagship retail platform Design Gallery launches the “Design Gallery on the Move” campaign, showcasing Hong Kong original brands and design products. Professor Frederick Ma, HKTDC Chairman, and Sophia Chong, HKTDC Executive Director, group photo with brand representatives at the launch ceremony.

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council launched its 60th anniversary celebrations on Friday with a citywide mobile showcase featuring local design brands and creative products.

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The council’s flagship retail platform, Design Gallery, rolled out the “Design Gallery on the Move” campaign, which will run from May 29 to June 18. The three-week campaign aims to bring original Hong Kong brands and design products closer to residents and visitors, while highlighting the creativity, diversity and vibrancy of local design.

HKTDC chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang said the council has grown alongside Hong Kong enterprises over the past six decades, guided by its mission to help local businesses expand globally.

“For six decades, the HKTDC has grown alongside Hong Kong enterprises, guided by a steadfast belief in proactively ‘going global’ and leading Hong Kong businesses to expand globally,” Ma said.

He recalled that as early as 1967, the council traveled to Africa to promote Hong Kong products by converting a cargo truck into a mobile exhibition. The same approach was later used when HKTDC led Hong Kong toy makers to the Nuremberg International Toy Fair in Germany but could not secure exhibition space, setting up a temporary showroom outside the venue instead.

“This flexible, resilient and can-do attitude embodies the Lion Rock spirit of Hong Kong,” Ma said.

Ma added that the “Design Gallery on the Move” campaign carries forward that original vision by bringing Hong Kong brands into local communities and showcasing the creativity and strengths of local small and medium-sized enterprises.

The campaign features 36 Hong Kong brands and more than 60 products across six thematic zones, covering Hong Kong-themed items, intellectual property products, green design, luxury goods, the silver market and mini products.

The mobile exhibition will tour 16 locations across the city, allowing residents and visitors to learn about the stories behind local brands. Selected products can be purchased at Design Gallery’s physical stores or through its online shop, where customers will receive discount coupons during the campaign period.

Professor Frederick Ma, HKTDC Chairman, and Sophia Chong, HKTDC Executive Director, tour the exhibition at the launch ceremony.
Professor Frederick Ma, HKTDC Chairman, and Sophia Chong, HKTDC Executive Director, tour the exhibition at the launch ceremony.
The campaign features 36 Hong Kong brands and over 60 products across six thematic zones, demonstrating the diversity of Hong Kong design in culture, innovation and sustainability.
The campaign features 36 Hong Kong brands and over 60 products across six thematic zones, demonstrating the diversity of Hong Kong design in culture, innovation and sustainability.

To mark the anniversary, Design Gallery is also launching promotional offers, including a “60 items at 40 percent off” campaign at its Wan Chai Convention and Exhibition Centre store from May to July. Twenty selected items will be featured each month, covering categories such as gifts, homeware and fashion accessories.

Design Gallery promotes about 400 Hong Kong brands each year.

The HKTDC said more anniversary programs will be rolled out, including a 60th anniversary-themed tram, the “Next 60 Forum,” a cocktail reception, a special giveaway campaign during the Hong Kong Book Fair, a community art co-creation event and a 60th anniversary exhibition.

The council said the initiatives will cover exhibitions, community engagement and industry activities, as it continues to support Hong Kong enterprises and celebrate the milestone with the wider community.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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