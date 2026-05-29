Woman collapses in Tsuen Wan amid extreme heat

A 25-year-old woman collapsed on a street in Tsuen Wan on Friday afternoon (May 29) amid extreme heat and was rushed to hospital after losing consciousness.

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The woman, surnamed Wong, collapsed near Exit A1 of Tsuen Wan Station on Sai Lau Kok Road at around 2pm. Passers-by who discovered her called police.

Paramedics arrived to find the woman unconscious before taking her to Yan Chai Hospital for treatment. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Hong Kong experienced extremely hot weather on Friday, with temperatures in several districts rising to 35 degrees Celsius or above.

The Hong Kong Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius by 4pm, the highest temperature recorded so far this year.