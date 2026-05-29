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HK sets sights on 53.8m visitors, focusing on high-end tourism and exclusive events

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(file photo)
(file photo)

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui has revealed that Hong Kong's tourism recovery is firmly on track, with visitor arrivals growing over 10 percent year-on-year. 

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Speaking to Bloomberg, she expressed strong confidence that the city will hit its annual target of 53.8 million visitors. 

Emphasizing that Hong Kong will not engage in price wars with neighboring cities, she stated that the government plans to capture the global market by leveraging mega-events, intellectual property (IP) merchandise, and high-end tourism sectors like yachting and world-class horse racing.

Mega-events and IP products fuel cultural appeal

The city's vibrant energy has been heavily showcased through major international events like Art Basel and the Hong Kong Sevens. 

While luxury retail hubs like Canton Road still see consistent queues, changing consumer habits have elevated the popularity of concerts and IP-licensed products. 

Recent exhibitions featuring popular characters like Chiikawa, alongside cultural merchandise like the Hong Kong Palace Museum's "Pharaoh Cat" series, have seen phenomenal sales.

To capitalize on this, the government plans to introduce these cultural products directly into MTR stations. While the average stay for overnight visitors remains steady at 3.1 to 3.2 nights, improved regional transport infrastructure has led to a rise in frequent, single-purpose trips, with travelers arriving specifically for a weekend concert or a designated exhibition.

Luxury tourism and long-term exclusivity over price wars

During peak holidays, Hong Kong’s hotel occupancy rates continue to hover between 90 percent and 95 percent. 

Rather than slashing prices to compete, the city is doubling down on quality and exclusive experiences. 

The government is securing long-term contracts for major events, including an exclusive five-year agreement ensuring that Art Basel will only be hosted in Hong Kong within the Asian region.

Future initiatives aligned with the Tourism Board's "Only In Hong Kong" campaign include a brand-new light and sound show at Victoria Harbour and Victoria Peak, an expanded Wine & Dine Festival, and grander New Year’s Countdown celebrations.

Elevating aviation capacity for high-net-worth travelers

Supported by the upcoming full operations of the Three-Runway System, Hong Kong is working closely with the Airport Authority and Cathay Pacific to steadily scale up flight capacity.

To capture the high-net-worth market, dedicated funding will be allocated to attract premium commercial and consumer exhibitions.

Furthermore, the government is actively developing luxury yacht tourism by expanding berthing slots near the airport, Aberdeen, and Lamma Island. 

Hong Kong’s elite horse racing events and international Group 1 races will also serve as a centerpiece for affluent travelers, with promotional strategies tailored specifically around their demands for privacy and security.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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