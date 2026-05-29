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Woman’s $1.5m luxury goods stolen in Tsing Yi burglary, ex-boyfriend arrested

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Screenshot from TV programme “Scoop”
Screenshot from TV programme “Scoop”

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft of luxury goods worth about HK$1.54 million from a flat in Tsing Yi, with police alleging he is the ex-boyfriend of the female victim.

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Police said a security guard at a residential building on Tsing King Road reported a suspected burglary after a man was seen fleeing from a unit. Officers arrived and found that a watch, four luxury handbags and two bracelets were missing.

The items included an Audemars Piguet watch, four Hermès handbags and two Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets, according to police.

The suspect was arrested in Tsing Yi on Thursday afternoon (May 28) on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and is being held for investigation.

It is understood that the victim had previously appeared on a television program alleging that valuables were stolen from her home.

CCTV footage reportedly showed a man posing as a food delivery worker entering the building and using a password to access the flat before taking valuables.

The victim said only one person knew the access code, identifying her ex-boyfriend as the only person with that knowledge. Police are continuing investigations.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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