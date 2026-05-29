Morning Recap - May 29, 2026

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Tuen Mun school principal resigns over foul-mouthed tirade in Singapore, apologises in tears

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Lee Cheuk-hing, principal of the San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun, submitted his resignation to the school board on Thursday after a video emerged of him swearing during a trip to Singapore.

screenshot from Dot Dot News video

Police warn of 'upgraded' fake e-ticket scam messages mimicking official format

Hong Kong police have warned the public of an upgraded version of fake electronic ticket scam messages that closely mimic the format of official communications, urging residents to stay vigilant.

M&S and Lotte bottled mineral water samples contain Enterococci, CFS orders recall

The Centre for Food Safety has ordered retailers to stop selling and remove from shelves two batches of bottled mineral water after samples were found to contain Enterococci, the department announced on Thursday.

2 men brawl at Admiralty MTR station platform, bystanders intervene

Two men were filmed fighting on a crowded platform at Admiralty MTR station on Thursday, with bystanders urging them to stop, online footage shows.

Water pipe damaged by MTR contractor leaves Siu Hei Court residents without supply

A water pipe in Tuen Mun was accidentally damaged by a contractor working for the MTR Corporation on Thursday afternoon, causing flooding and cutting off water supply to Siu Hei Court and its shopping centre, the Water Supplies Department said.

2 sampans collide off Tai Po while night fishing for cuttlefish, 3 injured

Two sampans, each carrying three people, collided off the coast of Tai Po on Thursday night while night fishing for cuttlefish, leaving three people with minor injuries, police said.

World/China News

US-Iran MOU on 60-day ceasefire extension reached, but Trump must approve, sources say

The U.S. and Iran have reached an agreement on a memorandum of understanding to extend their ceasefire for 60 days, but U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to approve it, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

File Photo/Reuters

Swiss police say knife attack at station was act of terrorism

A knife attack at a Swiss train station that left three people injured was an act of terrorism, police said on Thursday, after arresting a suspect who had previously been reported for spreading Islamic State propaganda.

Mass marriage scam in Madhya Pradesh leaves 42 men duped as brides fail to show up

Forty-two men from several districts in Madhya Pradesh were cheated in a mass marriage scam after the promised brides failed to appear for the ceremony in Dewas district, police said. Two accused have been arrested, while two others are on the run.

Market

S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record closing highs as US and Iran agree to extend ceasefire

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted record closing highs on Thursday after news reports said the U.S. and Iran had reached a draft agreement to extend their ceasefire for 60 days, while investors also digested key inflation data.

Editorial

Age of 'global boiling:' saving our most vulnerable from deadly heat as climate change tests the world

The writing is on the wall, and the mercury is steadily rising. For years, society has dismissed extreme heat as a mere seasonal nuisance. However, as global climate patterns shift drastically, soaring temperatures are no longer just a meteorological event, but a public health emergency that demands urgent, coordinated, and comprehensive intervention.

Opinion

Witnessing history, transmission and continuity with the next generation | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong

In the previous column, I wrote about the Law Society's Council duty visit to Beijing at a pivotal national juncture. Beyond meetings and exchanges, the visit also carried a quieter but equally powerful reminder: that the work we do today is closely connected to the next generation who will inherit Hong Kong's legal profession and society.

The National Flag Raising Ceremony at Tiananmen Square in Beijing.