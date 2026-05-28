Scorching Friday of 37-degree expected for HK

Hong Kong residents are reminded to be aware of the heat on Friday, as temperatures will reach 35 degrees in urban areas and 36 to 37 degrees in the New Territories, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

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The weather forecaster said the extremely hot weather is brought by an anticyclone aloft, with the lowest temperature still hovering around a high of 28 degrees.

Meanwhile, a trough of low pressure will bring showers and squally thunderstorms to the region from later tomorrow to Saturday.

The high temperatures are expected to alleviate slightly as an easterly airstream will affect the coast of Guangdong over the weekend.

A nine-day weather forecast shows that the highest temperatures will decline to 31 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, with a few showers anticipated.

Besides, Tropical Cyclone Jangmi will move across the western North Pacific to the east of the Philippines in the next couple of days and intensify gradually.

It will then move in the general direction of the seas east of Taiwan to the vicinity of the Ryukyu Islands, the Observatory said.