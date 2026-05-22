Boy, 13, dies after falling from flat in Tai Kok Tsui

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Elderly woman hit by e-bike in Tai Kok Tsui, bystanders rush to help
22-05-2026 01:30 HKT
Man injured in glass attack at Tai Kok Tsui shopping arcade
13-04-2026 03:08 HKT
Vietnamese woman injured in robbery by another Vietnamese in Tai Kok Tsui
14-01-2026 12:51 HKT
32-year-old man dies after fall in Beacon Hill
13-01-2026 00:52 HKT
Man dies after falling from rooftop to construction site in Kwun Tong
13-01-2026 00:50 HKT
Three air conditioners lifted in burglary at Tai Kok Tsui warehouse
21-07-2025 14:19 HKT
Hong Kong a conduit for mainland, French firms
26-05-2026 06:00 HKT