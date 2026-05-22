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NEWS

Boy, 13, dies after falling from flat in Tai Kok Tsui

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 13-year-old boy died on Wednesday evening after falling from a flat in Tai Kok Tsui, police said.

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Police received a report around 8pm that the boy had fallen from a height near Metro Harbour View on Fuk Lee Street. He was rushed to Kwong Wah Hospital but later died.

Initial investigations suggest the boy fell from his home. No suicide note was found at the scene. According to sources, the boy had recently been unhappy over personal issues.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or 2382 2007 for Suicide Prevention Services.

You can also call Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000 or CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.The government hotline 18111 can provide support for people with mental health needs and render immediate mental health support and referral services.

Tai Kok Tsui fatal fall teenager

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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