Witnessing history, transmission and continuity with the next generation | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong 

In the previous column, I wrote about the Law Society’s Council duty visit to Beijing at a pivotal national juncture. Beyond meetings and exchanges, the visit also carried a quieter but equally powerful reminder: that the work we do today is closely connected to the next generation who will inherit Hong Kong’s legal profession and society.
During the visit, we continued to build on areas that will shape the road ahead. One example was our further engagement with the General Administration of Sport of China, following up on earlier exchanges. As Hong Kong continues to develop its role as a regional hub for sports-related legal services and dispute resolution, these ongoing dialogues help ensure that legal development moves hand in hand with the evolving needs of the sports industry, both locally and nationally.
We also met with the China National Space Administration for the first time. As our country’s aerospace sector continues to advance, it becomes increasingly clear that technological innovation must be supported by a strong and predictable legal framework. Hong Kong’s strengths in rule of law, legal certainty, and professional services place us in a unique position to contribute meaningfully to the sustainable growth of this emerging field.
Amid these discussions about future industries, one moment during the visit left a particularly lasting impression on me. On April 15, National Security Education Day, members of the Council and I went to Tiananmen Square in the early morning to witness the National Flag Raising Ceremony. Quite unexpectedly, we encountered over 200 primary school students from Hong Kong who were also there to observe the ceremony.
Two generations from Hong Kong, meeting by chance at one of the nation’s most symbolic landmarks, stood side by side in quiet reflection. We later took commemorative photographs together, capturing a moment that was both solemn and deeply meaningful. For us, it was more than witnessing history; it was witnessing its transmission.
That brief encounter reminded us that national development and professional responsibility are not abstract concepts. They are sustained through understanding, education, and a sense of belonging passed from one generation to the next. As legal professionals, our duty is not only to serve today’s needs, but also to help prepare the ground for those who will carry the profession forward.
Roden Tong is President of The Law Society of Hong Kong.