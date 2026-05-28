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WORLD

US-Iran MOU on 60-day ceasefire extension reached, but Trump must approve, sources say

WORLD
34 mins ago
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File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

The U.S. and Iran have reached an agreement on a memorandum of understanding to extend their ceasefire for 60 days, but U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to approve it, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

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The agreement will state how to address Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, which will be among the first issues discussed during the 60-day window, according to an earlier report by Axios, which broke the news.

The White House declined to comment.

The Trump administration has several times said a deal to end the fighting was close, only to have Iran dispute or downplay the claims.

Trump initially said the war would last four to six weeks, but ⁠it is now three months old. At times, he has suggested the ​conflict could end within days, only to later suggest it could go on for ​some time.

Over the weekend, expectations of a deal soared when Trump canceled his weekend plans to stay in Washington and skipped his son's wedding, citing "circumstances pertaining to government." On Sunday, a senior Trump administration official downplayed an imminent deal, but said there was agreement in principle over the broad contours of a deal.

Trump has come under growing pressure from Iran hawks in his own party, who have urged him not to make any agreement that fails to immediately address Iran's nuclear program.

Growing voter disquiet about high prices, especially for gasoline, has added to political pressure ​on Trump’s Republican Party, which is widely expected to struggle to keep control of the House ‌of ⁠Representatives and possibly the Senate.

Trump has said his key aim in the war is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon with its highly enriched uranium. Tehran has consistently denied it has plans to do that.

Reuters

Iran WarTrumpStrait of Hormuz

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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