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NEWS

Water pipe damaged by MTR contractor leaves Siu Hei Court residents without supply

NEWS
16 mins ago
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A water pipe in Tuen Mun was accidentally damaged by a contractor working for the MTR Corporation on Thursday afternoon, causing flooding and cutting off water supply to Siu Hei Court and its shopping centre, the Water Supplies Department said.

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The incident occurred around 3pm on Wu King Road near Wu Tsui House. Water several inches deep flooded the road, forcing the closure of a footpath leading to Siu Hei Court and causing flooding at a nearby MTR construction site.

The WSD said the leak was severe, forcing crews to immediately shut off the water valve. After considering peak water demand, the department temporarily restored supply and scheduled a second shutdown for 11pm to carry out repairs.

The WSD deployed at least two water wagons and 16 water tanks, along with 10 staff members, to provide temporary water to affected residents. The department aims to complete repairs and restore normal supply by 7am on Friday.

Residents were seen collecting water from wagons on a hot evening. One resident, surnamed Chan, said water pressure remained weak even after temporary restoration, forcing her to collect water for bathing. Another resident, surnamed Wong, said he had no water when he returned home around 6pm and had to eat out with his family, adding that he could not shower properly.

Tuen Mun water pipe damage water supply disruption

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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