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Twenty startups vie for top 10 HKTDC’s Start-up Express 2026 spots

NEWS
39 mins ago
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Twenty startup companies will compete in the Hong Kong Trade Development Council’s annual Start-up Express 2026 program, with finalists showcasing innovations ranging from artificial intelligence and sustainable materials to healthcare and art technology.

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The competition, scheduled for June 25 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, will select 10 winners from the 20 shortlisted start-ups. Each team will present its core product or solution to judges and investors, vying for a spot in the top 10.

The shortlisted companies operate across various technology and commercial sectors. Among the contenders are Alpha AI, the first company licensed under Hong Kong’s Low Altitude Economy sandbox to conduct beyond-visual-line-of-sight drone inspections, and BioZein, which industrializes plant-based corn protein to replace fossil-based plastics in manufacturing chains.

The line-up also features GUTolution, an AI-powered microbiome health platform targeting personalized probiotics, and Oh My Ink, an art-tech firm utilizing technology for instant tattoo previews.

The shortlisted cohort also represents various other fields, with developments in property technology, smart retail, and sports innovation, among others.

HKTDC said the initiative is designed to facilitate market expansion, network building, and strategic partnerships for local entrepreneurs through training workshops, mentorship, and investor engagement. Now in its latest edition, Start-up Express serves as a launchpad for Hong Kong’s innovation ecosystem, with past winners securing funding and international market access.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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