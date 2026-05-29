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NEWS

Police warn of 'upgraded' fake e-ticket scam messages mimicking official format

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Police have warned of an "upgraded" version of scam messages impersonating electronic traffic fine notifications, with fraudsters mimicking official SMS formats and even spoofing the sender name to trick citizens into clicking links.

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The fake messages include a "notice number," "date" and "fine amount," and direct recipients to fraudulent websites posing as the official e-traffic ticket platform, asking for credit card and personal information. Police said they have received multiple inquiries about the scam.

The fraudulent websites listed in the messages are not official platforms, police said, urging the public not to click on any links.

The official e-traffic ticket platform requires users to provide both a vehicle registration number and a notice number, and displays details of the fine including the date, time and location of the offence for verification.

Police stressed that all genuine e-ticket SMS messages are sent from the sender name "#HKPF-eTT" and that neither SMS nor email tickets contain any hyperlinks.

Anyone who has provided personal information to suspicious websites should contact the Anti-Deception Coordination Centre on 18222. Enquiries about the e-traffic ticket platform can be made on 181 181.

e-ticket scam phishing police warning

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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