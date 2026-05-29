M&S and Lotte bottled mineral water samples contain Enterococci, CFS orders recall

The Centre for Food Safety has ordered retailers to stop selling and remove from shelves two batches of bottled mineral water after samples were found to contain Enterococci, the department announced on Thursday.

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The affected products are Marks & Spencer Still Scottish Mountain Water (750ml, best before December 2026) distributed by ALF Retail Hong Kong Limited, and LOTTE ICIS Natural Mineral Water 8.0 (2 litres, best before September 22, 2027) distributed by Goldtop Century Ltd.

Both samples contained one colony-forming unit of Enterococci per 250 millilitres, which is not permitted in bottled natural mineral water under the Microbiological Guidelines for Food. All other tested parameters, including E. coli, coliform bacteria and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, were satisfactory.

Since January 2026, the CFS has tested 50 bottled drinking water samples, with only these two failing.

Enterococci are commonly found in human and animal intestines, posing low risk to healthy individuals but may cause infections in those with weakened immune systems. Consumers should stop drinking the affected products and seek medical attention if symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea or fever develop.