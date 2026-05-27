Morning Recap - May 27, 2026

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Customs seizes $8.85m drugs at airport, 2 passengers arrested

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Hong Kong Customs arrested two male passengers at the airport on Tuesday after seizing about 11 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds and 18 kilograms of suspected ketamine with a total estimated market value of about HK$8.85 million.

8 zero-class schools approved for merger, 2 to run private P.1 classes

The Education Bureau has approved the development plans for schools that received zero Primary One classes, with eight schools permitted to merge with other schools and two authorised to run private Primary One classes.

Officer charged with unauthorised computer access and paint attack on flat

A police officer has been charged with eight counts of accessing a computer with criminal or dishonest intent and one count of criminal damage, following an investigation into a complaint, authorities said.

2 children left alone in Jordan set paper on fire, damage dessert shop awning

Two children were found alone at a flat in Jordan on Tuesday night after burning paper at a window, with falling embers setting a dessert shop awning on fire, police said.

Off-duty officer and wife charged with assaulting Filipino domestic helper

An off-duty police officer and his wife have been charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after their Filipino domestic helper reported being attacked, police said.

World/China News

US hits Iran with new strikes, despite talks to end war

US forces attacked missile sites in southern Iran and boats trying to lay mines on Monday, US Central Command said, imperiling a fragile ceasefire and casting new doubt on a deal to end the Middle East war.

Photo: Reuters

Ebola patients flee in attacks on Congo health facilities, hobbling response

Doctors operating on the front lines of the fight against Ebola in Congo, already grappling with shortages of basic supplies, are now also having to deal with attacks on their facilities and fleeing patients as the virus spreads rapidly.

Photo: Reuters

Belgian train hits school minivan, killing four including pupils

A train crashed into a school minivan at a level-crossing in the Belgian town of Buggenhout on Tuesday, killing four people including two special needs pupils, authorities said.

Photo: Reuters

Arizona college president booed after AI system skips graduates' names at commencement

The president of Glendale Community College in Arizona was met with loud boos from graduates after she revealed that an artificial intelligence system used to read names at the commencement ceremony had skipped over some students.

Market

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record closing highs on AI optimism, Micron joins $1 trillion club

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record closing highs on Tuesday, as AI-fueled optimism offset anxiety over Middle East peace talks — concerns that were compounded by recent U.S. strikes on Iran.

Editorial

New Fed chair caught in interest rate dilemma with eye fixed on Iran peace talks

Kevin Warsh was officially sworn in as the 17th chair of the Federal Reserve in a ceremony presided over by US President Donald Trump on May 22, amid a growing ideological tug-of-war between the White House and the central bank. Despite telling Warsh to be “totally independent,” Trump’s previous calls for lower interest rates have cast uncertainty over the Fed’s future policy path.

Opinion

Comic Con debut puts HK on global pop-culture stage | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

Hong Kong is set to take its place on the global pop-culture stage as its first official Comic Con opens at the Convention and Exhibition Centre from May 29 to 31.

The fast-growing Nansha | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung

To get a glimpse of the rapid economic development of the Greater Bay Area, I made two short trips to Nansha in the last two months and have learnt a bit more about their recent developments.