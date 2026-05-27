Comic Con debut puts HK on global pop-culture stage | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

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26-05-2026 04:19 HKT
Hong Kong is set to take its place on the global pop-culture stage as its first official Comic Con opens at the Convention and Exhibition Centre from May 29 to 31.
The three-day celebration firmly plants the city’s flag in a circuit long dominated by San Diego, New York, and other major hubs, marking an exciting new chapter for local fans and creators alike. Arriving amid a broader push to promote “mega events” as a pillar of Hong Kong’s tourism strategy, the debut signals fresh energy and growing international ambition for the city.
Comic Con will run from morning to evening each day, with advance tickets sold through platforms such as Trip.com, Klook, and Experience 11 rather than at the venue. Inside, organizers promise the familiar mix of autograph sessions, panel discussions, cosplay competitions, gaming zones, and limited-run merchandise that define the Comic Con brand worldwide. For local fans used to traveling to Japan or the US for this kind of immersion, having a full-scale convention on home turf marks a notable shift – one underscored by the caliber of talent set to appear.
Leading the line-up is Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, known for arthouse films and blockbuster franchises. He will be joined by Giancarlo Esposito, whose commanding screen presence has defined television drama for more than a decade.
Christopher Lloyd, still beloved for his iconic time-travel role in Back to the Future, adds a nostalgic touch, while Jamie Campbell Bower, fresh from a recent streaming hit, and Harry Potter alumna Katie Leung join the line-up. With the event still some time away, more big-name announcements are expected.
Local audiences also get a hometown anchor in Louis Koo, who serves as the official ambassador and is lending part of his own collection of superhero statues and film memorabilia to the show floor.
Beyond fandom, Comic Con arrives at a pivotal moment for the city’s events industry. If Comic Con makes a strong first impression, attracting more visitors, filling hotel rooms, energizing restaurants, and lighting up social media, it could strengthen the case for making large-scale pop culture events a regular fixture on the city’s busy calendar.
Bernard Charnwut Chan is the chairman of the West Kowloon Cultural District