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NEWS

8 zero-class schools approved for merger, 2 to run private P.1 classes

NEWS
32 mins ago
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The Education Bureau has approved the development plans for schools that received zero Primary One classes, with eight schools permitted to merge with other schools and two authorised to run private Primary One classes.

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Schools approved for merger can receive up to HK$1 million in one-off additional subsidies to facilitate a smooth transition. Schools that continue to operate subsidised Primary One classes may retain teaching staff for up to three years to allow time for manpower adjustments.

San Wui Commercial Society School in Central and Western District, and Ng Clan's Association Tai Pak Memorial School in Sha Tin, have been approved to run private Primary One classes. The Education Bureau said sponsoring bodies must provide financial proof to ensure students in private classes receive no less educational resources than those in subsidised classes.

Four schools will gradually cease operation, including Chan's Creative School (H.K. Island) in Eastern District. The Education Bureau said detailed plans have been submitted to minimise impact on students and staff.

Two schools whose proposals were not accepted – the Elchk Faith Love Lutheran School in Chai Wan and the CCC Cheung Chau Church Kam Kong Primary School – will cease operation in the 2029/30 school year as they did not choose any development options.

school merger zero-class schools private Primary One

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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