Wash your mouth out: Tuen Mun school principal's filthy language tirade in Singapore goes viral

San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun offered a public apology and launched an investigation after a viral video captured its principal swearing at a security guard during a school trip to Singapore.

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The incident occurred last Friday (May 22), when the school principal Lee Cheuk-hing was filmed arguing and cursing at a local female guard over a parking issue.

In a late-night statement on Monday, the school apologized for causing public concern, adding that a crisis management team has been activated and the board will meet today to follow up.

The school asserted that an investigation and procedures will be enacted if any staff member is found to have breached professional conduct, stressing that any misconduct harming the school's reputation will be handled seriously.

Edmund Wong Chun-sek, a former lawmaker and school manager, confirmed the four study groups involved had returned to Hong Kong.

Wong revealed that the investigation is ongoing, hoping to restore public trust after the incident.

Following the incident, staff members were seen stationed outside the school and nearby Light Rail stops, where an assistant principal surnamed Koo stated that student safety remained the school's priority.

Some students are surprised at their principal’s behavior, including a Form 5 student, who highlighted the principal’s easygoing personality.

He revealed that his friend on the trip said the principal never explained himself and continued the itinerary after the argument.

Acknowledging the behavior as inappropriate for a principal, he added that he had heard criticism from parents and fellow students as the video began circulating.

A Form 1 student surnamed So also said he was shocked by the swearing, as the principal had previously told students not to resort to foul language.

Another Form 3 student said the principal might have been trying to protect the students on the trip, as he has always gotten along well with them. However, she agreed that using foul language in public is inappropriate, adding that there is currently no ban from the school on commenting about the incident.

In response, the Education Bureau expressed high concern over the incident and has asked the school for a detailed written report.

Citing the Professional Code of Conduct for Teachers, the department described teachers and principals as role models for students, whose words, conduct, and values have a profound impact.

The incident also stirred conversations in Singapore, where the security guard told local media the bus was blocking traffic on double yellow lines during kindergarten pick-up time.

After being ignored when asking the driver to move forward, she blocked the way, adding, "I never expected anyone to come up and argue."