logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Belgian train hits school minivan, killing four including pupils

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A train crashed into a school minivan at a level-crossing in the Belgian town of Buggenhout on Tuesday, killing four people including two special needs pupils, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

As well as the 12- and 15-year-old students, the crash killed the minibus driver aged 49, a female chaperone aged 27, and seriously injured five other schoolboys, said the local prosecutor's office which opened an investigation.

At the scene, a white minivan lay on its side near the track, its front badly crumpled.

Police spokesperson An Berger said the crossing's safety barriers were down when the accident happened. It was unclear how the van got through the barriers and into the path of the train, whose 100-odd passengers did not suffer any major injuries.

An autopsy will be carried out on the body of the minivan driver, the prosecutor's office said, while the train driver tested negative for drugs and alcohol.

Buggenhout's mayor, Geert Hermans, said books of condolence would be opened. "We ask that the necessary restraint and composure be shown for the bereaved," he said.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DRIVER WAS FIT, SAYS TRANSPORT OPERATOR

Local transport operator De Lijn said the vehicle, operated through a sub-contractor, had no mechanical issues and the driver was medically fit, fully trained and had a clean record.

"You have to be careful (as a bus driver). It can happen to anyone," Dirk Vandevelde, a colleague of the deceased driver told Reuters. "It will probably be an unfortunate accident ... with a tragic outcome."

One local resident reported hearing a loud bang and described frantic efforts to save the minivan's occupants.

"Then I saw that van. There were many people performing resuscitation, there was a lot of running back and forth," David Verhulst told VRTNWS.

Verhulst said several streets converge at the crossing. "It is not the most pleasant railway crossing," he said. "Between 8 and 9 a.m., it's very busy with traffic."

PAST ACCIDENTS

The accident occurred early on Tuesday near Buggenhout station, about 23 km (14 miles) north of Brussels, when the vehicle was carrying seven pupils to their school.

A spokesperson for the state railway infrastructure operator, Infrabel, said that the train driver had applied the emergency brakes but that "the shock was extremely violent."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen offered condolences on X: "Today, Europe grieves with Belgium."

Belgium, where a dense railway network criss-crosses towns and villages, has a history of accidents at level crossings.

Since 2021, 36 people have died in 168 such accidents, according to Infrabel's website.

Reuters

Belgiantrain crash

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP Spain's King Felipe VI (2L) and Queen Letizia, followed by Spain's deputy prime minister Maria Jesus Montero, meet persons who helped on the site of a high-speed trains collision that killed at least 41 people, in Adamuz, southern Spain, on January 20, 2026.
Royals visit deadly train crash site as Spain mourns
WORLD
21-01-2026 12:48 HKT
In this aerial view grab taken from video provided by Guardia Civil, a view of the Iryo train with rescue workers at the scene after a high-speed train collision, near Adamuz, Spain, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. (Guardia Civil via AP)
What to know about the train crash in Spain
WORLD
20-01-2026 19:01 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Ebola patients flee in attacks on Congo health facilities, hobbling response
WORLD
1 hour ago
Arizona college president booed after AI system skips graduates' names at commencement
WORLD
2 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
US hits Iran with new strikes, despite talks to end war
WORLD
2 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign a memorandum in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 5, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
Trump, near 80, to have annual physical amid scrutiny of recent ailments
WORLD
8 hours ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) sits next to Cabinet Secretary Tzachi Braverman (R) and Israeli Minister for Jerusalem Affairs Zeev Elkin (L) at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool
Israeli prosecutors expected to indict former Netanyahu aide
WORLD
9 hours ago
CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman speaks during the 2026 Infrastructure Summit of government officials, corporate executives, and labor leaders, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo
OpenAI's Altman says AI unlikely to lead to 'jobs apocalypse'
WORLD
10 hours ago
(File Photo)
Coca-Cola Japan to raise prices on over 160 products starting September
WORLD
10 hours ago
FILE PHOTO: A person takes photos of a trail as the Falcon 9 carrying Starlink satellites streaks across the sky in the latest SpaceX launch as viewed from Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS/Daina Beth Solomon/File Photo
Pentagon spars with SpaceX over Starlink price hike during Iran war
WORLD
10 hours ago
(file photo)
Hongkongers slam weak air conditioning in malls and public transport amid heatwave
SOCIAL BUZZ
17 hours ago
Alain Li, President of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hong Kong
Hong Kong a conduit for mainland, French firms
PEOPLE
23 hours ago
(file photo)
Veteran executive Mani Fok promoted to CEO of Emperor Entertainment Group
ENTERTAINMENT
22-05-2026 18:14 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.