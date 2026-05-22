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NEWS

2 children left alone in Jordan set paper on fire, damage dessert shop awning

NEWS
16 mins ago
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Two children were found alone at a flat in Jordan on Tuesday night after burning paper at a window, with falling embers setting a dessert shop awning on fire, police said.

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A woman called police around 8pm after seeing someone burning paper at a mid-floor window of Parkes Building on Parkes Street. Embers fell onto the awning of a dessert shop below, leaving two holes. The fire had been extinguished by the time rescue personnel arrived.

Online footage showed a person placing lit paper at the window, with embers scattering in the wind. Police went upstairs and found only two children in the unit with no adult present. Officers called the children's mother and grandfather to return home. The children were taken to Kwong Wah Hospital for examination, and their mother was taken to a police station for investigation.

Jordan children left alone fire hazard

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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