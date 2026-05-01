Officer charged with unauthorised computer access and paint attack on flat

A police officer has been charged with eight counts of accessing a computer with criminal or dishonest intent and one count of criminal damage, following an investigation into a complaint, authorities said.

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Investigations revealed the officer repeatedly accessed police system data without authorisation between April and May 2024. He also allegedly splashed red paint on a residential unit in Wong Tai Sin on May 4, 2024.

The officer, then 39, was arrested on May 20, 2024, on suspicion of "accessing a computer with criminal or dishonest intent" and "criminal damage." The case was handled by the organised crime and triad bureau.

The officer, who was off duty at the time of the paint attack and is attached to headquarters, has been suspended. His case will be heard at Eastern Magistrates' Courts on Wednesday morning.

Police said the force places great importance on officers' conduct and will not tolerate or condone any illegal behaviour.