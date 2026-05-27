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Koln 3D to showcase latest patient-specific implants and AI-driven medical solutions in Central Asia

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Winona Cheung

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Founder and CEO of Koln 3D Edmond Yau Wing-fung (second to the right) noted that the company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kazakh Institute of Oncology and Radiology in 2021.
Founder and CEO of Koln 3D Edmond Yau Wing-fung (second to the right) noted that the company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kazakh Institute of Oncology and Radiology in 2021.

Hong Kong’s first medical metal 3D printing manufacturer, Koln 3D, will join Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu’s upcoming delegation to Central Asia, bringing its latest patient-specific implants and artificial intelligence-driven medical solutions to foster partnerships in the region. 

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The company will showcase innovations tailored for intricate tumour and trauma reconstructive surgeries, including custom 3D-printed implant solutions covering orbital floor, temporomandibular joint, and sternum replacements.

It will also introduce cutting-edge 2D-to-3D AI technology that can generate highly precise three-dimensional bone models from just two X-ray scans, streamlining pre-surgical planning and significantly reducing radiation exposure for patients. 

Founder and CEO of Koln 3D Edmond Yau Wing-fung noted that the company first established its clinical partnership in bone replacement with the Kazakh Institute of Oncology and Radiology under an inaugural Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in 2021 at the sixth Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong. 

Since then, the partnership has delivered custom implants for 12 complex reconstructive surgery cases, consisting of eight pelvic and four maxillofacial reconstructions. 

He revealed that the company is set to sign the second MOU with the institute during the trip to roll out its advanced 3D medical and AI technologies in Kazakhstan. 

Additionally, the company is seeking investment partnerships to establish a metal 3D printing production factory in the country. 

“With a local manufacturing base, our entire implant production cycle can be shortened by at least one to two weeks, bringing substantial benefits to local patients. As Kazakhstan is a leading regional hub in Central Asia, the new factory will enable us to supply high-quality medical technologies to meet clinical needs across the wider region,” he said. 

He expressed hope that the company can leverage its clinical success in Kazakhstan to facilitate future partnerships with hospitals and oncology centers in Uzbekistan.

Koln 3DKazakhstan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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