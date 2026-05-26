Morning Recap - May 26, 2026

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Burst salt water pipe on Tsuen Wan's Yeung Uk Road forces multiple bus route diversions

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A burst salt water pipe on Yeung Uk Road in Tsuen Wan flooded at least two traffic lanes on Monday night, forcing a nearby petrol station to suspend operations, authorities said.

3 hikers, including elderly man, go missing in Sai Kung, search underway

Three male hikers, including a man in his 70s, went missing near Fa Shan in Sai Kung on Monday, with a search operation underway, police said.

Crowds flood border checkpoints as Buddha's Birthday holiday ends

Large crowds returning to Hong Kong flooded border checkpoints on Monday evening as the three-day Buddha's Birthday holiday came to an end, with some travellers reporting wait times of more than an hour.

Customs seizes HK$1.1m heroin at airport, passenger from Kuala Lumpur arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested a 46-year-old male passenger at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday after seizing about 1.9 kilograms of suspected heroin worth about HK$1.1 million, concealed in a wooden box, along with one duty-not-paid cigarette found in his carry-on baggage.

World/China News

Pakistan army chief tells Wang Yi Iran-US peace deal close to being reached

Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday that a peace agreement in the Iran-US war is close to being finalised, with all sides showing a positive attitude towards reaching a deal.

Iran health official says supreme leader suffered only 'superficial' wounds in US-Israel strike

An Iranian health ministry official said Monday the injuries suffered by supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes in late February were only "superficial", offering a rare account of the day he was wounded.

Photo: Reuters

WHO urges DRCongo's neighbours to act immediately on Ebola risk

States neighbouring the Democratic Republic of Congo are at great danger from Ebola and should act immediately to counter the deadly virus, the head of the World Health Organisation said on Monday.

Photo: Reuters

Brazil's Lula starts radiation after early-stage skin cancer diagnosis

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has started preventive radiation treatment after being diagnosed with early-stage skin cancer, doctors treating the 80-year-old leftist leader and his office said on Monday.

3 killed in Uganda after crashing into elephant

At least three people died after their vehicle collided with an elephant in a national park in northwestern Uganda, police said on Monday.

Britain bakes during hottest day on record for May

Britain had its hottest day on record for May on Monday, the country's national weather service said, with the temperature nearing 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit).

Editorial

Lai Ka-ying's space journey is an inspiration for all Hongkongers to dream even bigger

Best wishes to Lai Ka-ying, Hong Kong's first astronaut who launched into space on the Shenzhou-23 crewed flight to the Tiangong space station on Sunday, marking a historic milestone for our city.

Opinion

As China-US ties ease, HK must seize its moment | High-flier | Jeffrey Lam

Following the recent summit between President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, bilateral relations have shown signs of warming. The high-profile business delegation accompanying the visit marks a shift in China-US economic and trade relations - moving from tension to pragmatic dialogue and cooperation.

New playground currency: reflections on Pokemon fever | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

There is a particular kind of energy that enters a household when the weekend arrives and my two sons spread their collection across the library floor. It is a scene I suspect many of you recognize, a sea of vibrant holos and textured cardstock that has become the unlikely gold standard for a new generation.

The discipline of specification | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng

We have calibrated our understanding of AI's nature, potential, and limits. Now the question shifts from what AI is to what humans must do before using it.

US-Iran standoff hinges on the Strait of Hormuz | Cash Call | Andrew Wong

The conflict between the United States and Iran may appear to be easing, yet the reality is that relations between the two sides have followed this same pattern since mid-April. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that "positive developments" are imminent, while insisting that Iran is eager to secure a lasting ceasefire agreement.