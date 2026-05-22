Veteran executive Mani Fok promoted to CEO of Emperor Entertainment Group

Emperor Entertainment Group (EEG) has announced a major management reshuffle, with veteran executive Mani Fok Man-hei promoted to chief executive officer after more than 33 years with the company.

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The appointment comes as outgoing CEO Carol Cheung steps down to return to family life, with her resignation taking effect on May 30, the company said on Friday.

EEG expressed gratitude to Cheung for her three years of service, thanking her for her contributions and wishing her and her family well.

Fok, who has spent over three decades with the group, will now lead EEG alongside Raymond Chan, who has been appointed chief operating officer. Chan will oversee music production, promotional planning and marketing strategy, while helping steer the group’s overall business development.

Fok is widely regarded as one of the key figures behind EEG’s long-standing success in the entertainment industry, having played a major role in discovering and managing numerous Cantopop stars over the years.

In a statement, Fok said she was honored to take on the new role and thanked EEG chairman Dr Albert Yeung for his trust.

“Over the past 33 years, I have grown alongside EEG through both challenges and achievements. The company is not just a career to me, but a family that I have devoted most of my life to,” she said.

She added that she would continue working closely with artists and staff to strengthen the company’s brand and expand its presence across Asia.

Fok has been credited with helping EEG expand into the mainland Chinese market over the past 15 years, and more recently across the Greater China region, establishing the company as a recognized entertainment brand in Asia.

Raymond Chan, who has worked in the entertainment and record industry for more than three decades, currently serves as chairman of the Hong Kong Audio Video Copyright Association (PPSEAL). EEG said it believes the new leadership team will help guide the company into its next chapter of growth in the Chinese-language entertainment industry.