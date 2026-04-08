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NEWS

Crowds flood border checkpoints as Buddha's Birthday holiday ends

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Large crowds returning to Hong Kong flooded border checkpoints on Monday evening as the three-day Buddha's Birthday holiday came to an end, with some travellers reporting wait times of more than an hour.

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Social media posts showed packed conditions at Shenzhen Bay, Heung Yuen Wai, Futian and Lo Wu checkpoints, with queues stretching beyond sight. 

Some users on Xiaohongshu said the queues barely moved, leading them to suspect the system had stopped working. Others who returned at noon crossed within 15 minutes.

"Every long or short holiday ends like this," one user wrote. "I've never seen anything like this," said another, describing the congestion as "completely jammed" and "bursting at the seams."

According to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Zhuhai port website, vehicle queues heading to Hong Kong and Macau still exceeded 500 metres by 10pm, classified as "extreme peak" with waiting times over 40 minutes.

border checkpoints holiday return congestion

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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