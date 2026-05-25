Hong Kong records hottest day of the year as temperatures hit 32 degrees

Hong Kong saw its highest temperatures of 2026 so far on Monday as an anticyclone aloft brought clear skies and sweltering conditions to the Guangdong coast, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

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The city recorded a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius in the afternoon, officially setting a new record for the year. Forecasters expect the heat to intensify on Tuesday, with temperatures ranging from a low of 29 degrees in the morning to a blistering daytime high of approximately 33 degrees.

Moderate southerly to southwesterly winds are expected, though conditions will be fresh offshore and occasionally strong on high ground during the early part of the day.

The Observatory predicts that the "very hot" weather will persist for the next day or two under generally fine skies, followed by a few scattered showers as the weekend approaches.