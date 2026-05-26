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INSIGHTS

As China-US ties ease, HK must seize its moment | High-flier | Jeffrey Lam

INSIGHTS
21 mins ago
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Following the recent summit between President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, bilateral relations have shown signs of warming. The high-profile business delegation accompanying the visit marks a shift in China-US economic and trade relations – moving from tension to pragmatic dialogue and cooperation.

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US enterprises’ willingness to invest in Hong Kong’s Northern Metropolitan area has been a noticeable resurgence. I have received inquiries from US companies that are actively exploring opportunities in the Hung Shui Kiu Industrial Park and other projects within the Northern Metropolis. Some are also considering strategic investments in Hong Kong and the mainland. With its free flow of information, robust rule of law, efficient business environment, and the unique advantages of “One Country, Two Systems,” Hong Kong naturally stands out as an ideal destination for international capital.

It is particularly noteworthy that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who remains on China’s sanctions list, was able to visit the mainland as part of the delegation. While there has been speculation about a change to his Chinese name, this arrangement illustrates a clear principle: rules are made to be broken.

At its core, the China-US relationship is based on mutual benefit. While differences exist, so do shared interests. For two major powers, negotiation, flexibility, and pragmatism better serve long-term development.

As China-US relations stabilize, Hong Kong’s unique role as a “super connector” and “super value-adder” between the East and West will become even more prominent and valuable. We must seize this golden window of opportunity to vigorously promote investment attraction, further enhance our business environment, and accelerate the development of the Northern Metropolis.

By transforming it into a world-class international innovation and technology hub and a preferred landing platform for global capital, Hong Kong can fully capitalize on the improving macro environment and create new momentum for long-term prosperity.

The Honorable Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung is a non-official member of the Executive Council and chairman of the Vocational Training Council.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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