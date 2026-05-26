Pakistan army chief tells Wang Yi Iran-US peace deal close to being reached

Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday that a peace agreement in the Iran-US war is close to being finalised, with all sides showing a positive attitude towards reaching a deal.

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Munir said Pakistan would continue to make full efforts and expressed hope that China would further leverage its international influence to contribute to the ultimate peace. Wang praised Pakistan's efforts and reiterated China's support for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The meeting came as China and Pakistan mark 75 years of diplomatic relations. Wang quoted the proverb "The strong wind reveals the strength of the grass, the raging fire tests the true metal," emphasising that Sino-Pakistani friendship remains rock solid regardless of changes in the international situation.

Munir expressed pride in the "iron-clad friendship" and pledged the Pakistani military's continued support for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the Belt and Road Initiative.