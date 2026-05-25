Northern Metropolis Co-ordination Office leads high-level delegation to showcase investment potential

A delegation of nearly 70 representatives, including foreign diplomats, education officials, and business leaders, toured the Northern Metropolis last Friday to gain firsthand insights into one of Hong Kong's most significant strategic development projects.

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Organized by the Hong Kong-ASEAN Foundation and led by Linda So Wai-sze, Director of the Northern Metropolis Co-ordination Office, the tour aimed to highlight the region's progress and attract international participation.

To offer the group an overview of the new area, they first visited the Hung Shui Kiu / Ha Tsuen New Development Area Community Liaison Centre, followed by an introduction to the visitor center, Wet Lab and the talent accommodation at the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park.

The tour concluded with a visit to the Long Valley Nature Park, underscoring the government's commitment to balancing urban expansion with ecological conservation.

Highlighting the Northern Metropolis's key role of "bringing in and going global" in the national plan, So said global enterprises can use the area as a platform to enter the Greater Bay Area and other mainland markets, while mainland firms can expand overseas.

Describing the current phase as a "golden moment" for investment, So explained that with planning largely finalized, the government is now focused on accelerating construction and securing business commitments.

She highlighted a multi-pronged strategy to drive development, including dedicated legislation for the Northern Metropolis, flexible development models, comprehensive preferential policy packages, and specialized project supervision offices to streamline progress.

She further encouraged enterprises and relevant organizations to seize the opportunity and actively participate in the Northern Metropolis's development.

Following the tour, the delegation responded with strong interest in the project’s future, with many representatives expressing a desire for enhanced cooperation and continued exchanges as the Northern Metropolis takes shape.