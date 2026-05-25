Two Mpox cases linked to HK venue prompt CHP investigation

Two confirmed cases of Mpox (Monkeypox) with high-risk Hong Kong contacts have been reported by Chinese health authorities, prompting an urgent response from the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health.

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The first patient, a 28-year-old man, developed a fever and painful swelling in his groin on May 8. Health authorities revealed that during his incubation period, he visited a venue called "Hutong" on Shanghai Street in Mong Kok on May 3, where he reportedly engaged in high-risk contact.

A second case involved a 30-year-old man who developed a rash on both lower limbs on May 15. He had also visited "Hutong" on May 1 and May 3, where he was involved in high-risk contact during his incubation period.

While the two patients did not know each other, both spent several hours at Hutong on May 3. Laboratory tests later confirmed Mpox infection in both men after they developed symptoms. Both men are currently receiving medical treatment in China and are reported to be in stable condition.

CHP officials believe the infections may have been contracted through high-risk contact with another Mpox-infected individual at Hutong. Contact tracing is underway, and so far, all staff at the premises remain asymptomatic.

The CHP is maintaining close communication with health authorities on the Mainland to share updates on the ongoing investigation and contact-tracing efforts.

Since 2022, Hong Kong has recorded 86 Mpox cases, including 17 imported cases. Authorities emphasize that Mpox is not transmitted through respiratory droplets or aerosols in general, and transmission would not occur through social contact.

