logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Two Mpox cases linked to HK venue prompt CHP investigation

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Two confirmed cases of Mpox (Monkeypox) with high-risk Hong Kong contacts have been reported by Chinese health authorities, prompting an urgent response from the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The first patient, a 28-year-old man, developed a fever and painful swelling in his groin on May 8. Health authorities revealed that during his incubation period, he visited a venue called "Hutong" on Shanghai Street in Mong Kok on May 3, where he reportedly engaged in high-risk contact.

A second case involved a 30-year-old man who developed a rash on both lower limbs on May 15. He had also visited "Hutong" on May 1 and May 3, where he was involved in high-risk contact during his incubation period.

While the two patients did not know each other, both spent several hours at Hutong on May 3. Laboratory tests later confirmed Mpox infection in both men after they developed symptoms. Both men are currently receiving medical treatment in China and are reported to be in stable condition.

CHP officials believe the infections may have been contracted through high-risk contact with another Mpox-infected individual at Hutong. Contact tracing is underway, and so far, all staff at the premises remain asymptomatic.

The CHP is maintaining close communication with health authorities on the Mainland to share updates on the ongoing investigation and contact-tracing efforts.

Since 2022, Hong Kong has recorded 86 Mpox cases, including 17 imported cases. Authorities emphasize that Mpox is not transmitted through respiratory droplets or aerosols in general, and transmission would not occur through social contact.
 

MpoxMonkeypox

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Northern Metropolis Co-ordination Office leads high-level delegation to showcase investment potential
NEWS
45 mins ago
Hong Kong records hottest day of the year as temperatures hit 32 degrees
NEWS
56 mins ago
Night Recap - May 25, 2026
NEWS
1 hour ago
Chris Sun
Welfare chief Chris Sun heads to Beijing for talks, elderly care tour
NEWS
1 hour ago
Over 40-minute wait at Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge as holidaymakers return to city
NEWS
2 hours ago
Blessings in a bun: 20,000 blessed buns distributed to residents to usher good fortune
NEWS
2 hours ago
HK first astronaut’s family shares memories, ancestral ties amid historic space mission
NEWS
2 hours ago
Hospital Authority call displays standardized prefixes to ease fraud fears
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Crackdown on suspected fake medical certificates for early MPF withdrawals
NEWS
3 hours ago
Authorities seize 12 dogs from Yuen Long shelter after animals left in rain
NEWS
3 hours ago
(file photo)
Veteran executive Mani Fok promoted to CEO of Emperor Entertainment Group
ENTERTAINMENT
22-05-2026 18:14 HKT
Raymond Wong.
HK movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming convicted of insider dealing
FINANCE
22-05-2026 17:10 HKT
Mercury to hit 35 degrees on Tuesday followed by mid-week rain and thunderstorms
NEWS
24-05-2026 15:58 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.