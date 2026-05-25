Shenzhou-23 crew enters Tiangong space station, takes 'family photo' with Shenzhou-21 astronauts

The Shenzhou-23 crew, including Hong Kong's first astronaut Lai Ka-ying, successfully docked with the Tianhe core module of the Tiangong space station at 2.45am on Monday, about 3.5 hours after launch, the China Manned Space Agency announced.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The autonomous rapid docking was precise and smooth.

At 5.13am, the Shenzhou-21 crew opened the hatch to welcome their colleagues aboard, marking the eighth "space rendezvous" in China's aerospace history. The two crews posed for a "family photo" inside the module to send a message of safety to the nation.

+ 2

This mission carries special significance as it marks the first time a Hong Kong-selected, nationally-trained astronaut has entered the Tiangong space station.

The Shenzhou-23 crew, commanded by Zhu Yangzhu, also includes pilot Zhang Zhiyuan and payload specialist Lai. They will conduct in-orbit rotation with the Shenzhou-21 crew and carry out a new phase of scientific research and routine operations.