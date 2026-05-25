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CHINA

Shenzhou-23 crew enters Tiangong space station, takes 'family photo' with Shenzhou-21 astronauts

CHINA
22 mins ago
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The Shenzhou-23 crew, including Hong Kong's first astronaut Lai Ka-ying, successfully docked with the Tianhe core module of the Tiangong space station at 2.45am on Monday, about 3.5 hours after launch, the China Manned Space Agency announced.

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The autonomous rapid docking was precise and smooth.

At 5.13am, the Shenzhou-21 crew opened the hatch to welcome their colleagues aboard, marking the eighth "space rendezvous" in China's aerospace history. The two crews posed for a "family photo" inside the module to send a message of safety to the nation.

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This mission carries special significance as it marks the first time a Hong Kong-selected, nationally-trained astronaut has entered the Tiangong space station.

The Shenzhou-23 crew, commanded by Zhu Yangzhu, also includes pilot Zhang Zhiyuan and payload specialist Lai. They will conduct in-orbit rotation with the Shenzhou-21 crew and carry out a new phase of scientific research and routine operations.

Shenzhou-23 Tiangong space station Hong Kong astronaut

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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