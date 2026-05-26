Britain bakes during hottest day on record for May

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Britain gets experimental drug from Japan to bolster hantavirus response
19-05-2026 14:17 HKT
Britain's foreign minister plans to visit China in early June, sources say
15-05-2026 14:23 HKT
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms amid cold front
03-05-2026 20:50 HKT
May cold fronts are normal despite rare frequency, says meteorologist
03-05-2026 18:39 HKT
HK to experience cooler, rainy week before sunny Labour Day holiday
26-04-2026 16:54 HKT
Sovereignty of Falklands rests with the UK, Britain tells the US
25-04-2026 11:14 HKT
How El Nino could impact the world's weather in 2026/27
24-04-2026 21:27 HKT
HK braces for 7-degree plunge and heavy rain on Fri as cold front arrives
22-04-2026 13:19 HKT
HK movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming convicted of insider dealing
22-05-2026 17:10 HKT