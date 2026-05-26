Britain bakes during hottest day on record for May

Britain had its hottest day on record for May on Monday, the country's national weather service said, with the temperature nearing 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit).

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On a day that also broke records for a public holiday, the Met Office said the temperature hit 34.8 C (94.64 F) at west London's Kew Gardens, provisionally exceeding Britain's previous 32.8 C (91 F) May record, seen in both 1922 and 1944.

A study last year found that the chances of surpassing the previous 32.8 C May record were three times more likely as a result of changes in climate as a result of human greenhouse gas emissions, the Met Office said.

"This heat would be exceptional in the UK even in mid summer, let alone in May," it said.

Monday was also the hottest public holiday recorded since Met Office UK-wide records began in 1884, exceeding a previous high of 33.3 C in August 2019.

Reuters