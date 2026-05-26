logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Britain bakes during hottest day on record for May

WORLD
34 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Britain had its hottest day on record for May on Monday, the country's national weather service said, with the temperature nearing 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit).

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

On a day that also broke records for a public holiday, the Met Office said the temperature hit 34.8 C (94.64 F) at west London's Kew Gardens, provisionally exceeding Britain's previous 32.8 C (91 F) May record, seen in both 1922 and 1944.

A study last year found that the chances of surpassing the previous 32.8 C May record were three times more likely as a result of changes in climate as a result of human greenhouse gas emissions, the Met Office said.

"This heat would be exceptional in the UK even in mid summer, let alone in May," it said.

Monday was also the hottest public holiday recorded since Met Office UK-wide records began in 1884, exceeding a previous high of 33.3 C in August 2019.

Reuters

Britainweather

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Mercury to hit 35 degrees on Tuesday followed by mid-week rain and thunderstorms
NEWS
24-05-2026 15:58 HKT
A tablet of Avigan (generic name: Favipiravir), approved as an anti-influenza drug in Japan and developed by Toyama Chemical Co, a subsidiary of Fujifilm Holdings Co, is displayed during a photo opportunity at Fujifilm's headquarters in Tokyo October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Britain gets experimental drug from Japan to bolster hantavirus response
WORLD
19-05-2026 14:17 HKT
British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper looks on during an interview with Reuters, as she attends Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey, April 18, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Britain's foreign minister plans to visit China in early June, sources say
CHINA
15-05-2026 14:23 HKT
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms amid cold front
NEWS
03-05-2026 20:50 HKT
May cold fronts are normal despite rare frequency, says meteorologist
NEWS
03-05-2026 18:39 HKT
HK to experience cooler, rainy week before sunny Labour Day holiday
NEWS
26-04-2026 16:54 HKT
The coast of the West Falkland, of the Falkland Islands, is seen from an airplane May 20, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Sovereignty of Falklands rests with the UK, Britain tells the US
WORLD
25-04-2026 11:14 HKT
A view of cracked ground at a dam, as Zimbabwe is experiencing an El Nino-induced drought, in Mudzi, Zimbabwe July 2, 2024. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
How El Nino could impact the world's weather in 2026/27
WORLD
24-04-2026 21:27 HKT
(File photo)
HK braces for 7-degree plunge and heavy rain on Fri as cold front arrives
NEWS
22-04-2026 13:19 HKT
Studio manager Gemma Murray arranges embroidery pieces of a crown and the cipher of His Majesty King Charles III for the new Royal Opera House stage curtains at the Royal School of Needlework, based at Hampton Court Palace, ahead of their unveiling in May 2026, in London, Britain, March 4, 2026. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Artisans in Britain, Germany and France craft the Royal Opera House's new curtains
WORLD
22-04-2026 09:54 HKT
(file photo)
Veteran executive Mani Fok promoted to CEO of Emperor Entertainment Group
ENTERTAINMENT
22-05-2026 18:14 HKT
Raymond Wong.
HK movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming convicted of insider dealing
FINANCE
22-05-2026 17:10 HKT
Shenzhou-23 crew enters Tiangong space station, takes 'family photo' with Shenzhou-21 astronauts
CHINA
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.