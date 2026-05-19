International College Hong Kong Hong Lok Yuen Experiences Unlock your Child’s Love of Learning and Support them in Flourishing

International College Hong Kong Hong Lok Yuen (ICHK HLY) is an international kindergarten and primary school for children aged 2.8 to 11, authorised to teach the IB PYP since 2010. ICHK HLY combines explicit teaching with structured inquiry to foster curiosity, knowledge, and action in their students. ICHK HLY balanced curriculum, delivered by talented, experienced.

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The School constantly strives to innovate and improve for the benefit of their students and has been awarded Smart Schools Status (2023) by the Institute of Bilingual and Multilingual Learners in recognition of the fact that all of their teaching staff are fully trained in the most impactful ways of supporting its Bilingual and Multilingual Learners.



ICHK HLY students develop strong literacy and numeracy skills through well-structured learning experiences, while also cultivating a growth mindset that welcomes challenges and learning from initial mistakes. Children are given numerous opportunities to connect with each other and nature, creating a joyful learning environment filled with smiles and laughter.



ICHK Kindergarten and Primary has a strong sense of community with many joyful community events and learning experiences. The School has an internationally minded, challenging and balanced curriculum using the PYP framework of the International Baccalaureate Organisation in the happy school environment.

With ICHK HLY unique setting and access to the nature of the New Territories, the School focuses on achieving its vision of being a leader in Outdoor Education, Wellbeing and Innovation.

As a through school, ICHK HLY offers Kindergarten students an automatic place in Primary School. With a close partnership and priority places for their students at ICHK Secondary, the majority of ICHK Primary Year 6 continue their education at ICHK Secondary. This seamless transition from Kindergarten to Primary School and beyond provides convenience and consistency, ensuring your child continues their journey in a familiar, supportive environment.

ICHK Hong Lok Yuen (Kindergarten and Primary)

3 Twentieth Street, Hong Lok Yuen, Tai Po, New Territories, Hong Kong

Tel: +852 3955 3000

Email: admissions@ichkhly.edu.hk

Website: https://ichkhly.edu.hk/