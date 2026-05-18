‘On a working holiday’: Employer blasts domestic helper for ‘princess behavior’ and early exit

An employer has taken to social media to criticize a domestic helper who resigned after three months, accusing her of poor work attitude and inadequate childcare performance.

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The employer posted in a domestic helper hiring group, claiming the helper “quit without notice” on April 30 by submitting her resignation directly to immigration authorities.

In the post, the employer listed a series of complaints, alleging that the helper often wore earphones while working, requested frequent breaks to meet friends, and asked for additional food and Wi-Fi access. She also accused the helper of speaking negatively about the household to other domestic workers in the estate.

The employer further alleged that the helper showed limited attentiveness when caring for a child, claiming she failed to properly supervise the child during outdoor activities and did not promptly inform the employer of safety-related incidents.

The employer also pointed to what she described as “princess syndrome” behavior, including the helper wearing long sleeves and a hat outdoors to avoid sun exposure, even when assisting with school pick-ups and meal deliveries.

Other complaints included frequent use of hand cream and sitting while performing household chores—behavior the employer described as excessive concern for personal comfort.

The post also claimed the helper was overly focused on appearance and leisure activities, describing her behavior as inconsistent with expectations for childcare and household duties.

In a follow-up response to commenters, the employer said the helper was hired from overseas rather than as a finished contract worker in Hong Kong, and suggested she treated her stay in the city “like a holiday.”

The post has since attracted mixed reactions online, with some users sharing similar experiences involving domestic helpers, while others emphasized the importance of fair working conditions and mutual expectations between employers and workers.