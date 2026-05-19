logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Learning to learn

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Optional home activities at Box Hill Tseung Kwan O replace homework and invite families to build essential skills through everyday engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Many Hong Kong parents look for kindergartens that prepare children thoughtfully for what lies ahead. Box Hill (HK) International Kindergarten & Pre-school's Tseung Kwan O campus replaces traditional homework with optional home activities. These activities invite parents and families to join in simple, enjoyable tasks that build skills without pressure. 

“We deliberately steer clear of anything that might feel stressful or burdensome,” said Jina Lee, Assistant Principal at the Tseung Kwan O campus, in an interview with The Standard.
“These activities are built around ordinary things already present in the home, making it easy for parents to participate and engage with their children.”

One activity she cited is “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”, which asks nursery children to form a caterpillar shape using foods they already eat and then take a photo of the result. “We are not looking for the perfect caterpillar for parents to make,” she added.

The main focus of this approach is strong home-school co-operation, she emphasised.

“We understand that Hong Kong families have very busy schedules. That’s why it’s so important to build close partnerships with parents and open clear lines of communication,” she explained.

“We work to break down barriers so parents can contribute fully. They are encouraged to share updates and have regular conversations with us. Even minor incidents, such as conflicts during play, help improve coordination between school and home.”

The school follows the UK Early Years Foundation Stage framework in both half-day and full-day programmes. Lee views kindergarten as “the first stage of their academic journey”, focused on learning through play.
“They're learning how to learn. It’s not about rote learning of ABCs – they need to learn how to learn to pave the way for primary, secondary and university education,” she said.

Even with busy schedules, family involvement makes a big difference, since school covers only part of the day. “The rest of the time, we need parents' help and support. We must work together to maximise the children’s learning and well-being,” she said.

Optional workshops, including sessions on Chinese storytelling, show parents practical ways to use storybooks effectively at home.

Multi-lingual teaching starts in pre-nursery with native Mandarin and Cantonese teachers, and the frequency and length of Chinese sessions increase over the years. Extended Chinese sessions for K2 and K3 children are offered during lunch time at no extra cost, helping to strengthen language foundations before primary school interviews.

Lee addresses screen time by offering appealing alternatives. “We would never have an activity like watching TV,” she said. “Instead, we offer things like nature walks or going outside.”

She favours hands-on activities such as baking, where children can touch ingredients and experience the process directly.

Asked about the growing use of AI in learning environments for young children, she maintains that core skills must come first. “Before AI can respond, you must first know what question to ask and how to frame it. Those basics remain a fundamental part of learning,” she said.

Lee noted that early childhood education centres on motor skills, physical growth and core numeracy concepts – areas still largely beyond the reach of today’s technology.
With nearly 20 years in education and a background that blends a US upbringing with traditional Chinese family values, Lee finds deep satisfaction in the work.

“The support that we’ve given to families... it’s very rewarding,” she said, especially when it helps parents feel less anxious about the education pathway.

She encourages families to recognise what children can achieve.

“Your child is a lot more capable than you can imagine,” she said, adding that the school’s interviews are relaxed play sessions designed to observe developmental milestones and identify any support needed, rather than to judge performance.

Jina Lee, Assistant Principal at the Box Hill Tseung Kwan O campus
Jina Lee, Assistant Principal at the Box Hill Tseung Kwan O campus

Box Hill (HK) International Kindergarten and Pre-school
3 Campuses: Ma On Shan, Fo Tan, Tseung Kwan O
Website / Facebook: boxhill.edu.hk
WhatsApp: +852 4621 1899
Email: hello@boxhill.edu.hk

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Disconnect to Reconnect: DBIS Students Reclaim Their Agency in ‘The Great Unplugging’
NEWS
32 mins ago
International College Hong Kong Hong Lok Yuen Experiences Unlock your Child’s Love of Learning and Support them in Flourishing
NEWS
1 hour ago
Senior civil servants' pay hike tipped to be capped amid public backlash over fire inquiry
NEWS
2 hours ago
Morning Recap - May 19, 2026
NEWS
2 hours ago
Danny Woo successfully concluded the first European regional anti-corruption conference of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities
ICAC chief leads major conference in Europe to combat global graft
NEWS
3 hours ago
Govt allocates additional $5b to National Security Fund
NEWS
5 hours ago
HK taxi complaints drop 30pc as driver misconduct remains top grievance
NEWS
5 hours ago
Burglars steal $200,000 in diamond jewellery and designer handbags from Tung Chung village house
NEWS
6 hours ago
Power voltage dip across Kowloon and New Territories triggers over 40 lift rescue calls
NEWS
8 hours ago
Second victim dies from Ngau Tau Kok taxi crash, death toll rises to 2
NEWS
8 hours ago
MTR to open new platforms at Airport Station with major ticket lucky draw to celebrate
NEWS
13 hours ago
Sandy Lam returns to HK after 9 years, fans flock to Kai Tak as ticket stubs unlock retail perks
NEWS
18-05-2026 01:09 HKT
source: Facebook
‘On a working holiday’: Employer blasts domestic helper for ‘princess behavior’ and early exit
SOCIAL BUZZ
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.