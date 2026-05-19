Learning to learn

Optional home activities at Box Hill Tseung Kwan O replace homework and invite families to build essential skills through everyday engagement.

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Many Hong Kong parents look for kindergartens that prepare children thoughtfully for what lies ahead. Box Hill (HK) International Kindergarten & Pre-school's Tseung Kwan O campus replaces traditional homework with optional home activities. These activities invite parents and families to join in simple, enjoyable tasks that build skills without pressure.

“We deliberately steer clear of anything that might feel stressful or burdensome,” said Jina Lee, Assistant Principal at the Tseung Kwan O campus, in an interview with The Standard.

“These activities are built around ordinary things already present in the home, making it easy for parents to participate and engage with their children.”

One activity she cited is “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”, which asks nursery children to form a caterpillar shape using foods they already eat and then take a photo of the result. “We are not looking for the perfect caterpillar for parents to make,” she added.

The main focus of this approach is strong home-school co-operation, she emphasised.

“We understand that Hong Kong families have very busy schedules. That’s why it’s so important to build close partnerships with parents and open clear lines of communication,” she explained.

“We work to break down barriers so parents can contribute fully. They are encouraged to share updates and have regular conversations with us. Even minor incidents, such as conflicts during play, help improve coordination between school and home.”

The school follows the UK Early Years Foundation Stage framework in both half-day and full-day programmes. Lee views kindergarten as “the first stage of their academic journey”, focused on learning through play.

“They're learning how to learn. It’s not about rote learning of ABCs – they need to learn how to learn to pave the way for primary, secondary and university education,” she said.

Even with busy schedules, family involvement makes a big difference, since school covers only part of the day. “The rest of the time, we need parents' help and support. We must work together to maximise the children’s learning and well-being,” she said.

Optional workshops, including sessions on Chinese storytelling, show parents practical ways to use storybooks effectively at home.

Multi-lingual teaching starts in pre-nursery with native Mandarin and Cantonese teachers, and the frequency and length of Chinese sessions increase over the years. Extended Chinese sessions for K2 and K3 children are offered during lunch time at no extra cost, helping to strengthen language foundations before primary school interviews.

Lee addresses screen time by offering appealing alternatives. “We would never have an activity like watching TV,” she said. “Instead, we offer things like nature walks or going outside.”

She favours hands-on activities such as baking, where children can touch ingredients and experience the process directly.

Asked about the growing use of AI in learning environments for young children, she maintains that core skills must come first. “Before AI can respond, you must first know what question to ask and how to frame it. Those basics remain a fundamental part of learning,” she said.

Lee noted that early childhood education centres on motor skills, physical growth and core numeracy concepts – areas still largely beyond the reach of today’s technology.

With nearly 20 years in education and a background that blends a US upbringing with traditional Chinese family values, Lee finds deep satisfaction in the work.

“The support that we’ve given to families... it’s very rewarding,” she said, especially when it helps parents feel less anxious about the education pathway.

She encourages families to recognise what children can achieve.

“Your child is a lot more capable than you can imagine,” she said, adding that the school’s interviews are relaxed play sessions designed to observe developmental milestones and identify any support needed, rather than to judge performance.

Jina Lee, Assistant Principal at the Box Hill Tseung Kwan O campus

Box Hill (HK) International Kindergarten and Pre-school

3 Campuses: Ma On Shan, Fo Tan, Tseung Kwan O

Website / Facebook: boxhill.edu.hk

WhatsApp: +852 4621 1899

Email: hello@boxhill.edu.hk