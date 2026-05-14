Second victim dies from Ngau Tau Kok taxi crash, death toll rises to 2

A 31-year-old woman who had her right leg severed in a Ngau Tau Kok taxi crash last Wednesday has died in hospital, bringing the death toll from the incident to two, police said.

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The woman was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth Hospital around 5.30pm on Monday. A 38-year-old woman died at the scene on the day of the crash after both her legs were severed.

The 70-year-old taxi driver has been provisionally charged with four dangerous driving-related offences. His case will be heard at Kwun Tong Magistrates' Courts on Thursday.

Both victims worked at Caritas Ngau Tau Kok Dental Clinic, with the 38-year-old working as a dental surgery assistant and the 31-year-old as a staff member. Caritas expressed deep sorrow over the accident and extended its deepest condolences to the families.