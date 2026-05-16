Sandy Lam returns to HK after 9 years, fans flock to Kai Tak as ticket stubs unlock retail perks

Sandy Lam's "Resonance: Reconstructed Hong Kong Exclusive" concert at Kai Tak Stadium on May 16 and 17 marked the singer's first solo concert in Hong Kong in nine years, drawing fans from across the region and generating significant consumer spending through ticket stub-linked retail promotions.

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The adjacent Kai Tak Mall has become a key destination for concert-goers, with attendees able to enjoy exclusive discounts at designated shops and restaurants by presenting their same-day tickets. The initiative encourages fans to arrive early and stay longer, transforming the concert experience into an extended shopping and dining occasion.

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A fan from Shanghai said she came specifically for two shows and planned to stay for four days, spending HK$90,000 on shopping within the first two hours of arrival. Asked about her budget, she said "there is no limit."

Lawrence, president of Sandy Lam's Hong Kong fan club, said the new Kai Tak Sports Park enhances the overall concert atmosphere, while the retail pavilion provides space for fans to gather, take photos and exchange souvenirs before and after the shows. The fan club has also set up a limited-time exhibition at the Kai Tak Mall featuring vinyl records, past concert tickets, posters and magazine clippings.

A fan from Guangzhou brought his family to the concert, noting that the family plans to visit Discovery Bay after the show to enjoy Hong Kong's natural scenery. A local fan from To Kwa Wan said she arrived four hours early to dine, shop and participate in fan support activities. A Malaysian fan said she will stay for four days and plans to visit the Big Buddha as well as areas in Jordan and Mong Kok.

The venue opened for security checks at 4.30pm, with audience entry at 5pm and the performance beginning at 7pm. Ticket holders can access various discounts at the Kai Tak Mall, with some shops and restaurants extending their operating hours.