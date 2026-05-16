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NEWS

Sandy Lam returns to HK after 9 years, fans flock to Kai Tak as ticket stubs unlock retail perks

NEWS
14 mins ago
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Sandy Lam's "Resonance: Reconstructed Hong Kong Exclusive" concert at Kai Tak Stadium on May 16 and 17 marked the singer's first solo concert in Hong Kong in nine years, drawing fans from across the region and generating significant consumer spending through ticket stub-linked retail promotions.

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The adjacent Kai Tak Mall has become a key destination for concert-goers, with attendees able to enjoy exclusive discounts at designated shops and restaurants by presenting their same-day tickets. The initiative encourages fans to arrive early and stay longer, transforming the concert experience into an extended shopping and dining occasion.

Ms. Kim, a fan from Shanghai, made a special trip to Hong Kong for two concerts and spent HK$90,000 within just two hours of arriving on the first day.
Lawrence (second from left), president of the Hong Kong Sandy Lam Fan Club, hopes to see more fan support activities that integrate creativity, retail, and cultural elements in the future.
The fan club set up a limited-time exhibition at Kai Tak Retail Hub 2, featuring vinyl records, past concert tickets, posters, and magazine clippings.
Mr. Xie, a fan from Guangzhou, brought his family along to enjoy the concert in Hong Kong.
+3
Ms. Li, who lives in To Kwa Wan, arrived early at the venue and took the opportunity to visit Ian Chan's birthday exhibition and do some shopping.
Ms. Ang, a fan from Malaysia, will stay in Hong Kong for four days and three nights. In addition to the concert, she plans to visit the Big Buddha on Lantau Island.
Michelle (left), a local Hong Kong fan, made a special trip to Kai Tak Sports Park with her elderly mother.

A fan from Shanghai said she came specifically for two shows and planned to stay for four days, spending HK$90,000 on shopping within the first two hours of arrival. Asked about her budget, she said "there is no limit."

Lawrence, president of Sandy Lam's Hong Kong fan club, said the new Kai Tak Sports Park enhances the overall concert atmosphere, while the retail pavilion provides space for fans to gather, take photos and exchange souvenirs before and after the shows. The fan club has also set up a limited-time exhibition at the Kai Tak Mall featuring vinyl records, past concert tickets, posters and magazine clippings.

A fan from Guangzhou brought his family to the concert, noting that the family plans to visit Discovery Bay after the show to enjoy Hong Kong's natural scenery. A local fan from To Kwa Wan said she arrived four hours early to dine, shop and participate in fan support activities. A Malaysian fan said she will stay for four days and plans to visit the Big Buddha as well as areas in Jordan and Mong Kok.

The venue opened for security checks at 4.30pm, with audience entry at 5pm and the performance beginning at 7pm. Ticket holders can access various discounts at the Kai Tak Mall, with some shops and restaurants extending their operating hours.

Sandy Lam Kai Tak concert retail promotions

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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